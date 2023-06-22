Southwest monsoon sets in over Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed the arrival of southwest monsoon in Odisha on Thursday. According to the weather department, conditions are favourable for the advancement of the monsoon.

“Today, southwest monsoon advanced to most areas of Malkangiri, Koraput and some areas of Gajapati district. The weather conditions are very favorable for further advancement of monsoon over Odisha during the next two days,” IMD Bhubaneswar said.

According to the weather department, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are very likely in the state.