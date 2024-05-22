Southwest Monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 31

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 31 with a model error of 4 days on either side. The weather office also predicted the formation of a low pressure area over southwest adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal.

“Low pressure area formed over southwest adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal. To move northeastwards and concentrate into depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by 24th morning. Continue to move northeastwards and intensify further thereafter,” the IMD said.

The Met Department also predicted heavy rainfall in the southern states this week. It said that southern states are likely to witness heavy rainfall till May 25, with a red alert for Kerala. The weather office said that parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall till May 24.

Parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka are also likely to witness similar weather conditions on May 23. Northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh are also likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 26.