Southwest Monsoon Hits Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre here on Thursday informed that the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the State.

Under its influence, some parts of southern Odisha experienced rainfall activities today, said the IMD.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, Boudh, Kalahandi, ,Kandhamal, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Balasore and Bhadrak, it forecasted.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha, Gajapati, Ganjam and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha, it added.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted monsoon onset over Odisha by June 15 or 16.