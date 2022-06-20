Southwest Monsoon Covers Entire Odisha: Met

Bhubaneswar: The southwest monsoon, which arrived in some parts of Odisha about a week, has now covered the entire state, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here.

With this, heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of the State.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the IMD said the southwest monsoon has further advanced into most parts Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh and coastal Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, entire Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, most parts of Jharkhand and Bihar, some parts of southeast Uttar Pradesh today.

“The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Lat. 22°N/ Long. 60°E, Lat. 22°N/ Long. 65°E, Porebandar, Baroda, Shivpuri, Rewa, Churk, 27.0°N/84°E,” the IMD bulletin reads.

Earlier, the IMD’s Regional Centre had predicted that several districts in Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next five days.