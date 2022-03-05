Southeast Evacuations Halted After Russian Forces Announced Cease-Fire: Ukraine

Kyiv: After Russian defence officials had announced a cease-fire, the Ukrainian president’s office said that civilian evacuations have halted.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s officials said that civilian evacuations have halted in an area where the Russian Forces announced a cease-fire.

“The Russian side is not holding to the ceasefire and has continued firing on Mariupol itself and on its surrounding area. Talks with the Russian Federation are ongoing regarding setting up a ceasefire and ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor,” said, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier in a statement it had agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces for Mariupol, a strategic port in the southeast, and for the eastern city of Volnovakha.

But a city official reported that shelling continued in his area Saturday despite the deal, a sign of the fragility of efforts to stop fighting across the country.