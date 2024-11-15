In an exciting development for Telugu cinema fans, Pragya Jaiswal will be seen as the lead actress in the much-anticipated film NBK 109. After the massive success of Akhanda, where she starred alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, NBK109 marks their second collaboration, adding even more excitement for fans who loved their dynamic pairing. Directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Naga Vamsi, this Telugu action drama also stars Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who will take on the role of the antagonist.

Pragya Jaiswal’s role in NBK109 marks another significant step in her impressive career journey. Recognized as a Pan-India star, she has delivered blockbuster hits like Akhanda and Kanche, cementing her reputation as a beloved name in Telugu cinema. Her performance in Akhanda not only garnered critical acclaim but also marked one of the highest-grossing films of her career. Pragya’s addition to NBK109 has further heightened excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

Apart from NBK109, Pragya Jaiswal is broadening her horizons with several projects lined up. She was recently seen in her Bollywood debut, Khel Khel Mein, alongside Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and others. With her versatility and a proven history of working with top stars and delivering impactful performances, Pragya is poised to captivate audiences across industries once again, further solidifying her reputation as a powerhouse performer.