South Korean Fans Transform Seoul Into ‘Kookie Land’ On BTS’ Jungkook’s Birthday

Seoul: BTS Jungkook is celebrating his 27 th birthday today on September 1. This time he will be celebrating his birthday in military camp while fulfilling military service. Meanwhile, fans all over the world are celebrating his birthday. South Korean fans have turned whole Seoul into Jungkook land. India is also celebrating his birthday in their own.

Jungkook’s birthday celebrations are being marked with grand preparations across the globe. In the United States and the United Kingdom, fans have organized a spectacular “Golden Lights Event” where three major landmarks will be illuminated in green and gold, reflecting the theme from his solo track “Golden.” The landmarks include The Capital Wheel at the National Harbor in the USA, The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, UK, and The Morrison Bridge in Portland, USA.