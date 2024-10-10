Stockholm: The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2024 has been awarded to South Korean author Han Kang. The Swedish Academy announced the prestigious honor, recognizing her for “intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life”.

Han Kang, best known for her novel “The Vegetarian,” has captivated readers worldwide with her profound and evocative storytelling. Her works often delve into themes of violence, trauma, and the human condition, resonating deeply with a global audience. The Nobel Committee praised her ability to weave poetic language with powerful narratives, creating a unique literary voice that stands out in contemporary literature.

This accolade places Han Kang among the ranks of literary giants who have previously received the Nobel Prize, including Gabriel García Márquez, Toni Morrison, and Kazuo Ishiguro. The award ceremony will take place on December 10, 2024, in Stockholm, where Han Kang will be presented with the Nobel medal and diploma, along with a monetary prize of 11 million Swedish kronor.

