South Korea joins supersonic fighter club as KF-21 jet takes off

Seoul: South Korea’s homegrown KF-21 Boramae fighter jet flew for the first time, putting the country among the few nations to have developed and flown an advanced supersonic fighter.

The prototype jet took a 33-minute roundtrip flight from an air force base in the southern city of Sacheon, said South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The jet is the first of a fleet of six KF-21 prototypes made by Korea Aerospace Industries that will conduct more than 2,000 test flights from now until 2026, when mass production and deployment will begin, DAPA said.

A total of 120 jets are expected to be delivered to the South Korean air force by 2030.

Once operational, the KF-21 is expected to be armed with a range of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles — and possibly even air-launched cruise missiles. The twin-engine fighters will come in single- and two-seat versions.

On Tuesday, the jet was equipped with four mock-up Meteor air-to-air missiles and an infrared search-and-track system, and reached speeds of around 400 kilometers per hour (250 mph).

South Korean President Yoon Seok Yeol said the test flight was “a splendid achievement in national defense independence.”

The KF-21 is a joint project between South Korea and Indonesia in which Seoul holds 80% of shares.

The only other countries to have developed and flown an advanced supersonic jet fighter are the United States, Russia, China, Japan, France, Sweden and a European consortium of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Of those, only the US and China have deployed domestic-made fifth-generation fighter jets — planes that feature stealth technologies, radar-jamming capabilities and avionics that integrate onboard and remote data to give pilots a real-time picture of their operation, according to NATO’s Joint Air Power Competence Center.