South Central Railway cancels few trains till June 9

Chennai: South Central Railway (SCR) announced cancellation of few trains till June 9 due to the Odisha train accident. Due to derailment of Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express in Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of South Eastern Railway, at least five trains were cancelled which were to commence journey on June 6.

These trains are — 12863 Howrah – SMVT Bengaluru, 12839 Howrah – MGR Chennai Central, 22642 Shalimar – Thiruvananthapuram, 18047 Shalimar – Vasco-Da-Gama and 22825 Shalimar – MGR Chennai Central.

The following trains which are scheduled to commence journey on June 7 have been cancelled; 17603/18047 (Slip Coaches) Kacheguda/Shalimar – Vasco-Da-Gama, 18045 Shalimar – Hyderabad, 18046 Hyderabad – Shalimar, 22831 Howrah – Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam, 12254 Bhagalpur – SMVT Bengaluru, 12839 Howrah – MGR Chennai Central, 22842 Tambaram-Santragachi and 22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh.

Train number 12864 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah and 22888 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah, which were scheduled to commence journey on June 8 have also been cancelled.

For June 9, the following trains will remain cancelled; Train number 122832 Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam – Howrah, 18048 Vasco-Da-Gama – Shalimar, 18048/17604 (Slip Coaches) Vasco-Da-Gama – Shalimar/Kacheguda and 12503 SMVT Bengaluru – Agartala

Meanwhile, the SCR has also announced cancellation of four trains from June 7 to June 13 due to operational reasons. The trains are: Train number 07596 Kacheguda – Nizamabad, 07593 Nizamabad – Kacheguda, 07854 Nanded – Nizamabad and 07853 Nizamabad – Nanded.