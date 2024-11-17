New Delhi: Sagarmanthan, South Asia’s largest maritime thought leadership forum, begins in New Delhi on Monday.

Organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Government of India, in association with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), the maiden edition of ‘Sagarmanthan – The Great Oceans Dialogue’ aims to foster knowledge on maritime sector and provide a premier global platform for global leaders, policy makers, business moguls, thought leaders and visionaries to share, learn and shape actionable insights towards effective decisions for a future ready, sustainable and efficient marine sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sonowal said, “Sagarmanthan is an attempt at celebrating the best available knowledge in maritime sector from global experts with deep understanding, wisdom and insights on upcoming trends. As India’s role as an important & key maritime player has increased manifold, especially since 2014 under the dynamic leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, this platform offers a premier platform for everyone to seek knowledge, share wisdom, chalk out pathways and set the course for maritime sector’s collective journey onwards. We, as humanity, are at precarious situation with a moral responsibility towards our future generations through sustainable developmental efforts. At Sagarmanthan, during these two days of intense, sincere and focussed discussions, we hope to gather rich knowledge which will sharpen our wit and wisdom for better outcome from our initiative to unlock potentials from the Blue Economy. The Ministry aims to convert this maiden effort into an annual premier event to cherish the provoking ideas on maritime & to celebrate Bharat’s tryst with knowledge – a celebration which is thousands of years old. With Sagarmanthan, India aims to lead critical discussions on inclusive growth, sustainable practices, and resilient communities, fostering a shared vision for a thriving and sustainable blue economy.”

Identified as the region’s first of its kind thought leadership event on maritime sector, ‘Sagarmanthan – the Great Oceans Dialogue’, has been designed around four central themes which are New Frontiers, Blue Growth Partnerships for Progress, Green and Blue, and Coasts & Communities. The New Frontiers will explore subjects around connectivity, infrastructure and development in a dynamic world. The second theme, Blue Growth, is aimed at fostering partnerships for progress. The Green & Blue theme will dabble at important issues of sustainability, technology and innovation. The discussion will also hover around maritime governance and social impact, which is covered under the Coasts and Communities theme.

“This forum reflects India’s commitment to a resilient and sustainable maritime future, balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship. Together, we are setting the course for a blue economy that is inclusive, forward-looking, and prepared to meet the challenges of the future,” said Shantanu Thakur, the Union Minister of State, MoPSW.

Esteemed international attendees include Christos Stylianides, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Greece; Amzath Ahmed, the Minister of State for Fisheries and Ocean Resources, Maldives; John Kayode Fayemi, Pioneer President of the Forum of Regions of Africa, Nigeria; and Harry Theoharis, the Member of Parliament, Greece. The Dialogue will feature more than 160 participants from 60 countries across the globe including ministers, former heads of state and government, journalists, and experts.

Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director, DP World, will discuss trade connectivity and maritime logistics while Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council in India, will highlight India’s evolving role in the global maritime economy. Signe Brudeset, Director General of the Regional Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norway, will contribute insights on sustainable maritime policies and international partnerships.

The event will also be moderated by Samir Saran, the President, Observer Research Foundation (ORF), in the august presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal as well as the Union Minister of State, MoPSW, Shantanu Thakur. Global speakers from Nigeria, Greece, Maldives, Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan, Belgium, Egypt, Norway, Brazil, Australia, Denmark, Ethiopia, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Lebanon, Malaysia, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Tunisia, Turkey, USA, South Korea, Switzerland, UK, New Zealand, UAE, Kenya, Argentina, and Papua New Guinea are scheduled to speak at this premium maritime thought leadership summit.

Participants will be engaging in critical conversations around the blue economy, maritime logistics, ports, shipping and waterways sectors, critical minerals, diversified supply chains, the global maritime economy, and training and labour standards will be featured. Over the course of two days, Sagarmanthan will act as a catalyst for engaging diverse stakeholders from policymaking ecosystems, helping inform perspectives on India, its ambitions, presence, and interests, and steering conversations on maritime issues of global relevance.