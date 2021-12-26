South Africa’s Anti-Apartheid Icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu Passes Away

Johannesburg: Renowned the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90.

Tutu was one of the country’s best-known figures at home and abroad. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for combatting white minority rule in his country.

A contemporary anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, he was was one of the driving forces behind the movement to end the policy of racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 until 1991.

It was Tutu who coined and popularised the term “Rainbow Nation” to describe South Africa when Nelson Mandela became the country’s first black president.