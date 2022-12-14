South African President Ramaphosa Survives Impeachment Proceeding

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has escaped impeachment after a controversial vote in Parliament in Cape Town late on Tuesday afternoon, but his ruling African National Congress (ANC) faces new challenges.

Four of its senior members refused to toe the party line and voted against its instruction.

The Parliament session had been convened after two delays for members to debate a report which found that Ramaphosa might have breached his constitutional obligations, in what has become known as the Phala Phala debacle — named after the farm where he breeds exotic cattle and other animals.

Among the four leaders is Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former wife of ousted president Jacob Zuma. She has been vying against Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency for which elections will take place this weekend.