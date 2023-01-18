South African Cricketer Hashim Amla Announces Retirement

New Delhi: Legendary South African cricketer Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The same was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of the Surrey Surrey County Cricket Club on Wednesday.

Even though Amla had hung up his boots in international cricket in 2019, he was active in the county circuit with Surrey.

Amla played a pivotal role in Surrey winning the County Championship in 2022. The right-handed batter retires as one of the greats of the game, having scored 57 first-class hundreds and accumulating over 18,000 runs in international cricket.

“Hashim Amla announces retirement from all forms of cricket The legendary South African batter has declared his playing career over. From everyone at Surrey, thank you for everything Hash,” Surrey’s tweet read.