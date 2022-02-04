South Africa Tour Of India: Barabati Likely To Host A T20 Tie In June

Cuttack: As team India is set to lock horns against South Africa for five T20I series which is likely to begin from June 9 this year, Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium will make its way to a tie.

After having discussions with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Sanjay Behera informed the media on Friday.

“We are planning to organise the upcoming T20 match between India and South Africa in June. We have held talks with the BCCI president in this regard,” said Behera.

The announcement has brought smiles back on the faces of cricket enthusiasts in Odisha after they were left disappointed with the shifting of the India-West Indies T20 out of Cuttack.