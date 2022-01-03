South Africa Seamers Bundle India For 202 In First Innings

Johannesburg: South African blowing attack destroyed India’s strong batting line-up in the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

India are all-out at 202 in the first innings, while only half dozen of the playing XI scored double-digit figure.

Marco Jansen was the pick of the South Africa bowlers with his four wickets while Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier got three each.

Stand-in captain KL Rahul top-scored for Team India while Ravichandran Ashwin has also impressed with his 46-run knock.

A high on the confidence Indian side is hoping to seal their maiden series win in the Rainbow Nation as they lead the three-match series 1-0.