South Africa Seal Test Series After Historic Win Over India In Cape Town

Cape Town: With another flaunted victory, South Africa on Friday won the Test series against India at the Newlands in Cape Town.

The Proteas claimed the three-match series 2-1 against India and remained unvanquished at home vs the blue army.

Keegan Petersen top-scored for South Africa with his 82-run knock and he was brilliant with his technique against the Indian bowling attack.

Rassie van der Dussen also played a good cameo with Petersen first and then Temba Bavuma to guide South Africa to victory.

For India in the second innings, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami picked one wicket each.