South Africa, India Sign Mou To Translocate 12 Cheetahs To Kuno National Park

Johannesburg/New Delhi: India and South Africa have finally signed an MoU to transport a dozen cheetahs from this African country next month and reintroduce them in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

The development came months after eight such felines were translocated from Namibia under an ambitious project.

A majority of the world’s 7,000 cheetahs live in South Africa, Namibia and Botswana. Namibia has the world’s largest population of cheetahs.

The cheetah is the only large carnivore that got completely wiped out from India, mainly due to overhunting and habitat loss. The last spotted feline died in 1948 in the Sal forests of Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district.