Sourav Ganguly To Meet With ECB To Discuss Rescheduling Manchester Test

Mumbai: After the Manchester Test, which was cancelled on Friday over Covid-19 scare in the Indian camp, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly will travel to the United Kingdom on September 22 to meet with England cricket representatives to discuss the possible rescheduling of the Test match.

According to reports, Ganguly will meet with ECB representatives and the official broadcasters to try and resolve the situation as both the parties are set to lose a huge amount of money due to the cancellation of the 5th and final Test of the series between England and India.

The BCCI, in a statement, said it will offer a rescheduling to the ECB and that the two boards will work towards finding a window for the Test match amid a busy cricket calendar.

“In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match,” the BCCI said.

Notably, Yogesh was the 4th member of the Indian support staff to test positive for Covid-19 in England. Head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar were not part of the dressing room in the Oval Test after they tested positive for the virus ahead of the start of the 4th Test. India players took the field after two negative RT-PCR Tests in London last week.