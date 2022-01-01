Sourav Ganguly Tests +ve For Delta Plus Variant, Remains In Isolation

Kolkata: The day after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was discharged from hospital, the former India captain has tested positive for the delta plus variant of Covid-19.

He will remain in isolation.

It was earlier reported that Ganguly was discharged after testing negative for the omicron variant of the deadly virus.

The 49-year-old Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president was suffering from mild symptoms and being kept under close watch at the hospital. Ganguly received “Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail” therapy on Monday night itself and is currently “hemodynamically stable”, the hospital confirmed.

This was the third time that Ganguly has been hospitalised this year after January, when he was admitted twice after complaining of chest discomfort. Ganguly had actually suffered a heart attack while exercising at his Kolkata home and underwent a right coronary angioplasty.