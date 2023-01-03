Sourav Ganguly Set To Rejoin Delhi Capitals But With New Role: Reports

New Delhi: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is all set to rejoin Delhi Capitals as its Director of Cricket in the upcoming edition of the IPL, according to reports.

Sources close to the development have confirmed that the announcement regarding the same will be made soon.

The former India captain will also oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T230 league side Pretoria Capitals, it added.

Ganguly was the mentor of Delhi Capitals during his stint with the franchise in 2019.

According to PTI, Delhi Capitals’ recent auction picks had both head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly’s footprints.