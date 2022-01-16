Sourav Ganguly praises Virat Kohli for changing the face of Indian cricket

Kolkata: Sourav Ganguly former cricketer and the current President of The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI president (BCCI) said Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as Team India’s Test skipper is a “personal one”.

Sourav Ganguly tweeted,”Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. well done .@BCCI @imVkohli.”

Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future.A great player.well done ..@BCCI @imVkohli — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 15, 2022

Earlier, it was also learned that the BCCI didn’t pressurise Kohli into relinquishing Test captaincy. But as per reports, he was also expected to stay as the skipper for the next two to three years.

After stepping down, Kohli thanked the BCCI for giving him the chance of captaining India at the highest level. He also lauded MS Dhoni for backing him and showing adequate faith in him.

Back in November, Kohli resigned as India’s T20I skipper after which he was removed as the national ODI skipper as well.