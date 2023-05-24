Sourav Ganguly named as brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism

Tripura: Former India cricket captain and ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly was roped in as the brand ambassador for Tripura Tourism. Ganguly expressed his willingness to be the brand ambassador for Tripura tourism after the state’s Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury met him at his residence in Kolkata. Ganguly’s selection as the brand ambassador for Tripura Tourism is expected to draw significant attention to the state’s unexplored tourist destinations.

Chief minister Manik Saha too dialled Ganguly to offer him the position, and expressed confidence that his participation in the campaigns would give an impetus to the state’s tourism sector.

“It’s a matter of great pride that former captain of Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly has accepted our proposal to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism,” Saha said in a Facebook post.

As soon as it was revealed that Ganguly will be the brand ambassador of Tripura tourism, celebrations began at the Bharatiya Janata Party office in West Bengal’s Hugli, leading to speculations if cricket icon’s selection and distribution of sweets by BJP had a connection.