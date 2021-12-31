Sourav Ganguly Discharged After COVID-19 Treatment

Mumbai: After testing negative for the Omicron variant of Covid19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was discharged from the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata on Friday.

The doctors said that Ganguly was doing fine and would stay in home isolation.

Ganguly received “Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail” therapy on Monday night itself and is currently “hemodynamically stable”, the hospital confirmed.

This was the third time that Ganguly has been hospitalised this year after January when he was admitted twice after complaining of chest discomfort.

Ganguly had actually suffered a heart attack while exercising at his Kolkata home and underwent a right coronary angioplasty.