Sort Your Weekend Dinner With Delicious Punjabi Rajma Masala

New Delhi: Punjabi Rajma Masala is a very famous recipe from North India. Rajma Masala popularly known as Rajma Chawal is considered comfort food in a Punjabi home. This makes a one-dish meal when the Rajma Masala is served along with steamed hot rice where the wonderful flavours of the rajma come out when chewed along with rice.

Ingredients

2 cups Rajma (Large Kidney Beans), soaked for 8 hours

1 teaspoon Oil

1 Onion, roughly chopped

1-inch ginger, finely chopped

1 Tomato, finely chopped or pureed

1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

2 teaspoons Cumin powder (Jeera)

1 teaspoon Garam masala powder

1 Bay leaf (tej patta)

1-inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini), broken

8 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, chopped

Salt, to taste

How to make Punjabi Rajma Masala Recipe – Rajma Chawal/Spiced Red Kidney Beans Curry