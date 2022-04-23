Sort Your Evening Snacks With Vegetable Puff
New Delhi: Vegetable Puff, a snack with a crisp-n-flaky outer layer and mixed vegetable stuffing, is a quick and tasty way of satisfying the urge for something savoury. Let’s check out the recipe below:
INGREDIENTS
For dough:
- 3 cups maida / all-purpose flour / plain flour
- Salt to taste
- 2 tbsp butter (unsalted)
- Coldwater (as required)
- For butter dough:
- 400 grams butter (cold)
- 2 tsp lemon juice/vinegar
- Salt to taste
- ½ cup maida / all-purpose flour / plain flour
- For stuffing:
- 2 tsp oil
- ½ tsp cumin seeds/jeera
- ½ medium-sized onion (finely chopped)
- 1 green chilli (finely chopped)
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- ½ cup peas / matar
- ½ cup beetroot (finely chopped)
- 1 carrot (finely chopped)
- 5 beans (finely chopped)
- ½ tsp turmeric / Haldi
- ½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder / lal mirch powder
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp garam masala
- ½ tsp amchur powder / dry mango powder
- 2 medium-sized potatoes (boiled, peeled & mashed)
- 2 tbsp coriander leaves (finely chopped)
- Other ingredients:
- ¼ cup maida / all-purpose flour / plain flour (for dusting)
- 2 tbsp butter
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, take the pastry sheet and roll it into a thin and uniform sheet.
- Cut the sides and cut into rectangle pieces.
- Place the prepared stuffing in the centre.
- And fold half, press and seal the sides.
- Now place in the baking tray.
- Brush the puff with butter for more golden colour.
- Bake the puffs in preheated oven at 140 degrees for 25 minutes.
- Finally, veg puffs or veg patties are ready to serve with tomato sauce.
