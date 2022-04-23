Sort Your Evening Snacks With Vegetable Puff

New Delhi: Vegetable Puff, a snack with a crisp-n-flaky outer layer and mixed vegetable stuffing, is a quick and tasty way of satisfying the urge for something savoury. Let’s check out the recipe below:

INGREDIENTS

For dough:

3 cups maida / all-purpose flour / plain flour

Salt to taste

2 tbsp butter (unsalted)

Coldwater (as required)

For butter dough:

400 grams butter (cold)

2 tsp lemon juice/vinegar

Salt to taste

½ cup maida / all-purpose flour / plain flour

For stuffing:

2 tsp oil

½ tsp cumin seeds/jeera

½ medium-sized onion (finely chopped)

1 green chilli (finely chopped)

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

½ cup peas / matar

½ cup beetroot (finely chopped)

1 carrot (finely chopped)

5 beans (finely chopped)

½ tsp turmeric / Haldi

½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder / lal mirch powder

Salt to taste

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp amchur powder / dry mango powder

2 medium-sized potatoes (boiled, peeled & mashed)

2 tbsp coriander leaves (finely chopped)

Other ingredients:

¼ cup maida / all-purpose flour / plain flour (for dusting)

2 tbsp butter

INSTRUCTIONS