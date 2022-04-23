Vegetable Puff
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Sort Your Evening Snacks With Vegetable Puff

By Pradeep Sahoo
83

New Delhi: Vegetable Puff, a snack with a crisp-n-flaky outer layer and mixed vegetable stuffing, is a quick and tasty way of satisfying the urge for something savoury. Let’s check out the recipe below:

INGREDIENTS

For dough:

  • 3 cups maida / all-purpose flour / plain flour
  • Salt to taste
  • 2 tbsp butter (unsalted)
  • Coldwater (as required)
  • For butter dough:
  • 400 grams butter (cold)
  • 2 tsp lemon juice/vinegar
  • Salt to taste
  • ½ cup maida / all-purpose flour / plain flour
  • For stuffing:
  • 2 tsp oil
  • ½ tsp cumin seeds/jeera
  • ½ medium-sized onion (finely chopped)
  • 1 green chilli (finely chopped)
  • 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
  • ½ cup peas / matar
  • ½ cup beetroot (finely chopped)
  • 1 carrot (finely chopped)
  • 5 beans (finely chopped)
  • ½ tsp turmeric / Haldi
  • ½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder / lal mirch powder
  • Salt to taste
  • ½ tsp garam masala
  • ½ tsp amchur powder / dry mango powder
  • 2 medium-sized potatoes (boiled, peeled & mashed)
  • 2 tbsp coriander leaves (finely chopped)
  • Other ingredients:
  • ¼ cup maida / all-purpose flour / plain flour (for dusting)
  • 2 tbsp butter

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Firstly, take the pastry sheet and roll it into a thin and uniform sheet.
  2. Cut the sides and cut into rectangle pieces.
  3. Place the prepared stuffing in the centre.
  4. And fold half, press and seal the sides.
  5. Now place in the baking tray.
  6. Brush the puff with butter for more golden colour.
  7. Bake the puffs in preheated oven at 140 degrees for 25 minutes.
  8. Finally, veg puffs or veg patties are ready to serve with tomato sauce.
Pradeep Sahoo 12775 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

Breaking