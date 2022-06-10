Sort Your Evening Snacks With Stuffed Chilli Pakora

New Delhi: Crisp Mirch Pakodas stuffed with a potato filling make for a great snack. Sip on some chai and munch on these crunchy delights.

Ingredients for Chilli Pakora Recipe

Green chillies 16 large

Potatoes boiled and grated 5 medium

Red chilli powder 1 tablespoon

Garam masala powder 1 tablespoon

Chaat masala 1 teaspoon

Fresh coriander chopped 1 tablespoon

Salt to taste

Oil to deep fry

Batter

Gram flour (besan) 1 cup

Baking powder 1 teaspoon

Red chilli powder 1 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Method