Sort Your Evening Snacks With Stuffed Chilli Pakora
New Delhi: Crisp Mirch Pakodas stuffed with a potato filling make for a great snack. Sip on some chai and munch on these crunchy delights.
Ingredients for Chilli Pakora Recipe
- Green chillies 16 large
- Potatoes boiled and grated 5 medium
- Red chilli powder 1 tablespoon
- Garam masala powder 1 tablespoon
- Chaat masala 1 teaspoon
- Fresh coriander chopped 1 tablespoon
- Salt to taste
- Oil to deep fry
- Batter
- Gram flour (besan) 1 cup
- Baking powder 1 teaspoon
- Red chilli powder 1 teaspoon
- Salt to taste
Method
- Slit the green chillies and remove the seeds.
- Add the chilli powder, garam masala powder, chaat masala, chopped coriander and salt to the grated potatoes. Mix well. Divide this into sixteen equal portions.
- Stuff a little of this mixture into the green chillies.
- To make the batter, place the gram flour, baking powder, chilli powder, salt in a deep bowl and add about one cup of water. Mix well to make a smooth batter and allow it to stand for ten minutes.
- Heat sufficient oil in a Kadai. Dip the stuffed green chillies in the gram flour batter and deep-fry until golden brown.
- Drain on absorbent paper and serve hot.
