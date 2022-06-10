Stuffed Chilli Pakora
Sort Your Evening Snacks With Stuffed Chilli Pakora

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Crisp Mirch Pakodas stuffed with a potato filling make for a great snack. Sip on some chai and munch on these crunchy delights.

Ingredients for Chilli Pakora Recipe

  • Green chillies 16 large
  • Potatoes boiled and grated 5 medium
  • Red chilli powder 1 tablespoon
  • Garam masala powder 1 tablespoon
  • Chaat masala 1 teaspoon
  • Fresh coriander chopped 1 tablespoon
  • Salt to taste
  • Oil to deep fry
  • Batter
  • Gram flour (besan) 1 cup
  • Baking powder 1 teaspoon
  • Red chilli powder 1 teaspoon
  • Salt to taste

Method

  1. Slit the green chillies and remove the seeds.
  2. Add the chilli powder, garam masala powder, chaat masala, chopped coriander and salt to the grated potatoes. Mix well. Divide this into sixteen equal portions.
  3. Stuff a little of this mixture into the green chillies.
  4. To make the batter, place the gram flour, baking powder, chilli powder, salt in a deep bowl and add about one cup of water. Mix well to make a smooth batter and allow it to stand for ten minutes.
  5. Heat sufficient oil in a Kadai. Dip the stuffed green chillies in the gram flour batter and deep-fry until golden brown.
  6. Drain on absorbent paper and serve hot.
