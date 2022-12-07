Sort Your Dinner With Delicious Paneer Bhatura; Recipe Inside

Paneer stuffed bhatura is one of the most delicious recipes that can be paired with spicy chole and lachha onions.

Ingredients of Paneer Bhatura

For the dough:

500 gm Maida

2 tbsp Sooji

to taste Salt

1/2 cup Curd

1 tsp Baking soda

1/2 tsp Baking powder

Lukewarm water

Oil, for frying

For the stuffing:

10 gm Paneer

1 tsp Coriander leaves

A pinch of Red chilli powder

2 tbsp Maida

to taste Salt

How to Make Paneer Bhatura

1. Take all-purpose flour, salt, semolina, curd, baking soda and baking powder in a vessel and mix all the ingredients well.

2. Knead a soft dough with lukewarm water and grease it with oil. Now cover it with a wet cloth and keep it aside for one to one and a half hours.

For the stuffing:

1. Take grated paneer in a bowl. Add little red chilli, cumin powder, salt and green coriander to it and mix.

2. Add little flour and mix it, this will dry up the water of the paneer and become dry.

3. Now make dough balls. You have to prepare one big and small roti by rolling it here.

4. Place the prepared stuffing on the big roti, place a small puri on it and lift it from all sides to make the dough again and remove the extra dough. Similarly, prepare all the bhaturas.

5. Heat oil in a pan and fry all the bhaturas till they turn crispy and golden in colour.

6. Enjoy by pairing it with chole and lachha onion.