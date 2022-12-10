Sort Your Dinner With Delicious Garlic Mushroom Chicken
New Delhi: Garlic Mushroom Chicken has juicy chicken that’s smothered in a thick and creamy mushroom sauce that encompasses the flavour and consistency of gravy.
Ingredients
- 700g boneless skinless chicken thighs (around 6-8 fillets)
- 1 teaspoon each of onion powder and garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon each of dried thyme and rosemary
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
For The Sauce:
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 8 ounces (250 g) sliced brown mushrooms
- 4 cloves garlic, minced (or 1 tablespoon minced garlic)
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
- 1/2 – 1 teaspoon each of dried thyme and dried rosemary (adjust to your taste)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Pat chicken thighs dry with a paper towel and trim off excess fat. Combine the onion powder, garlic powder, herbs, salt and pepper. Coat the chicken evenly with the combined seasoning.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large pan or skillet over medium-high heat and sear chicken thighs in batches until browned on each side and no longer pink in centre (about 8 minutes on each side, depending on thickness). Add remaining oil if needed for the second batch. Transfer to a plate; set aside and keep warm.
- In the same pan or skillet, melt the butter and add the mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper and cook until soft (about 3 minutes). Add the garlic, parsley, thyme and rosemary; sauté until fragrant (about 1 minute).
- Return the chicken to the pan. Taste test and season with salt and pepper to your taste. Garnish with fresh parsley. Serve immediately.
