Sort Your Dinner With Delicious Garlic Mushroom Chicken

New Delhi: Garlic Mushroom Chicken has juicy chicken that’s smothered in a thick and creamy mushroom sauce that encompasses the flavour and consistency of gravy.

Ingredients

700g boneless skinless chicken thighs (around 6-8 fillets)

1 teaspoon each of onion powder and garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon each of dried thyme and rosemary

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

For The Sauce:

1 tablespoon butter

8 ounces (250 g) sliced brown mushrooms

4 cloves garlic, minced (or 1 tablespoon minced garlic)

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

1/2 – 1 teaspoon each of dried thyme and dried rosemary (adjust to your taste)

INSTRUCTIONS