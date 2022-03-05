Soro Sub-Jail Inmate Attempts Suicide By Consuming Bleaching Powder

Soro: An inmate lodged at Soro sub-jail in Balasore district turned critical this morning after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide by poisoning himself.

The prisoner, Nira Dalei, was initially rushed to the nearby Soro hospital by Jail personnel and later shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital as his condition was critical.

According to jail authorities, Dalei consumed bleaching powder following which he was taken critically ill.