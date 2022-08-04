Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner Shares Unseen Baby Bump Pic After Birth Of Second Child

New Delhi: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their second baby last month. Sophie recently made her Instagram return since welcoming baby no. 2 and shared a throwback photo of herself flaunting her baby bump in the same.

In the snap, Sophie is seen showing off her stomach while wearing leggings, a black top and a puffer jacket. She captioned the post, “Full of baby.”

