Sophie Turner pregnant with second baby?

New York: While they cut the perfect family portrait, what grabbed all the attention was Sophie Turner’s tummy bump, sparking off rumours that she and Joe Jonas are expecting their second child after daughter Willa.

If media reports are to be believed, pop star Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner might soon be sharing good news with their fans.

As per the viral pictures doing rounds on the Internet, the couple were seen stepping out on Valentine’s Day when the Game of Thrones’ actress was photographed tenderly placing her hand on her exposed stomach.