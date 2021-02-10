SOPAN Strategy To Be Implemented In 125 Blocks Of 22 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: In pursuant to the 5T strategy of the state, a transformative strategy SOPAN (Strategy for Odisha’s Pathway to Accelerated Nutrition) has been launched to bring about substantial improvement in the nutrition status of adolescent girls, pregnant & nursing women and children in the state. This strategy will be implemented in 125 hard to reach blocks in 22 districts in the state. An investment of Rs 1000.00 cr has been planned for the strategy in next 5 years. Key components of the scheme:

Prioritization of 125 blocks with worst nutrition indicators and adopting a life cycle approach for accelerated reduction in malnutrition in adolescent girls, pregnant women, nursing mothers and children below six years. There is a special intervention package comprising of supplementary nutrition and testing and treatment for anaemia for adolescent girls in the 14-19 yrs age category who are yet to be covered under the SAG scheme. Pregnant and nursing women will be provided with one extra hot meal which is in addition to the entitlements under the supplementary nutrition programme. Children (0-3 yrs) will be covered under creches in hard to reach areas and will be provided with meals, health checkup, care and stimulation over and above their regular entitlements under SNP.

There is a major focus on the Moderately Acute Malnourished and Severely Acute Malnourished children with a drive for early screening through Ojan Utsav and provisioning of modified food for SAM children and modified THR to the MAM children. There is also provision for improving the quality of supplementary nutrition by fortification of THR and rice. Annual nutrition survey planned under the strategy will help in tracking the nutrition indicators and taking appropriate steps for improvement. The strategy has been formulated in consultation with eminent experts, nutrition experts, nutrition scientists, practitioners, academia and development partners.

‘SOPAN’, with its innovative approach will be another milestone in comprehensively covering adolescent girls, pregnant women, nursing mothers and children below six years in the 125 identified hard to reach blocks and will help in transforming the nutrition scenario of the state.

This has been approved by the state cabinet in the meeting held yesterday.

Sucheta PriyadarsiniInformation Officer

“ Nutrition for All, All for Nutrition”