SOP for ‘Subhadra Yojana’ to Release on August 15: DY CM Pravati Parida

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is set to release the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for its much-anticipated Subhadra Yojana on August 15, announced the Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Saturday.

Subhadra Yojana is the flagship women’s welfare scheme, named after Devi Subhadra, and aims to empower women by providing assistance in setting up small enterprises such as cottage industries and makeshift shops.

Deputy CM Parida, who also holds the Women and Child Development portfolio, stated that the SOP will clarify the modalities and eligibility criteria for the scheme. She emphasized that once released, a clear picture regarding the scheme’s format will emerge. Therefore, the Deputy CM appealed not to mislead women in between.

Under the scheme, eligible women will receive a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 each. An Aadhaar card will be required to avail the benefits. Women from higher income groups and those paying income tax are likely to be ineligible for the benefits.

Notably, CM Mohan Majhi earlier announced that the Subhadra Yojana is scheduled to be implemented across Odisha on September 17. The CM already allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the scheme in this year’s annual budget, with the possibility of increasing the amount if required.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha to inaugurate the scheme. On the same day, 5 lakh women will receive vouchers from this initiative. CM Majhi has affirmed the state government’s dedication to providing the Subrada Yojana and a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 31,000 to farmers within its 100-day agenda.

The BJP government’s initial cabinet meeting, presided over by the Chief Minister, sanctioned a plan to implement the scheme within 100 days, fulfilling a significant pledge from the BJP’s Odisha manifesto for the 2024 elections.