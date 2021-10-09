Soothe Your Dry Skin With These Home Remedies

New Delhi: Dry skin can lead to flakiness, itching, bleeding, and scars. It is important to avoid aggravating dry skin and provide your skin with the care it needs. Read on to learn how to prevent or treat dry skin in the comfort of your home.

Petroleum Jelly:

A moisturizer that can be found easily at a medical store near you, petroleum jelly is the ideal choice for older adults. It traps moisture under a layer and heals dry and irritated skin.

Oatmeal Bath:

Can’t stop the urge to scratch away your itches? Try an oatmeal bath; colloidal oatmeal has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that subdue itching. After taking an oatmeal bath, don’t forget to use a moisturizer to lock in the barrier and obtain optimal results.

Antioxidants and Omega-3s:

Dry skin is the result of exposing your skin to harmful elements that damage your skin faster than your body can repair them. Antioxidant-rich foods can minimize this damage and help your body make new cells. Some foods that are good for your skin include: Tomatoes, Carrots, Beans, Lentils, Peas, Salmon.

Aloe vera:

The gel present inside aloe vera leaves has skin-healing properties. It is used in many skincare products, but it is quite effective as a home remedy when used directly. You need to check how your skin responds to aloe vera before applying regularly.

Try some natural face masks:

There are many easy face masks that you can make at home. Apply them when you are free or before you are heading out to help get rid of dry facial skin. You can also compare and choose from a range of face masks available online and have it delivered to your home.