Soothe Sciatica Pain With These Yoga Poses

New Delhi: Sciatica is tenderness and pain anywhere along the sciatic nerve, typically showing up on one side of the body. There are two sciatic nerves—one for each leg. These are the longest nerves in the human body. Each originates from several nerve roots that exit from the spinal cord, then thread through apertures in your sacrum and merge to form the main body of the sciatic nerve.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Benefits:

Opens and stretches the hip flexors

Strengthens the core and back muscles

Relieves lower back pain

Aim: Align your back, root, and thighs in a straight line and maintain it for about 10 seconds, gradually increasing the length of the pose.

Viparita Karani (Legs-up-the-wall Pose)

Benefits:

Relieves tired legs and feet

Relaxes the hips and back

Reduces knee and ankle pain, as you take your body weight off your knee

Aim: As your body gets a deep rest, try to relax your mind likewise.

Eka Pada Raja Kapotasana (One-legged Pigeon Pose)

Benefits:

Stretches the lower part of your body well, relieving aching muscles

Makes the hip region more flexible

Promotes good posture

Aim: Focus on balancing your body and once that is achieved, feel calm.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-facing Dog Pose)

Benefits:

Helps stretch and tone the back muscles

Strengthens the legs and feet

Lengthens the spine

Aim: Move the heels towards the floor, touching it if possible. The idea is to shift the weight off the back on to the heels.

Pawanmuktasana (Wind-relieving Pose)

Benefits:

Helps flex your back and hip muscles

Loosens the tightness in the lower back

Relieves knee pain

Aim: Maintain the pose for as long as you are comfortable; the bend will relieve weariness.