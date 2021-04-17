Soothe Eye strain With These Quick Fixes

New Delhi: Eye strain is a common problem today. Prolonged exposure to books, computer screens, and electronic devices can cause eye strain that may result in headaches, dry or watery eyes, and eye irritation. Give these simple home remedies a try:

Massaging

Gently massage your eyelids and around the eyebrows with your fingers for 20 seconds 2-3 times a day. Massaging at regular intervals not only relaxes the eye muscles but also improves blood circulation.

Palming

This technique is popular in yoga to treat eye ailments. Rub your palms to warm them. Now gently place your palms on your eyes for 2-3 minutes and relax. Palming gives your eyes and the muscles much-needed rest from bright light.

Cucumber

Often used at salons to relax your eyes after applying a face pack, cucumber slices have a natural cooling effect. The astringent properties of cucumber help soothe tired eyes. Place cut slices of cold cucumber on your eyes for 3-4 minutes and give rest to your eyes.

Rosewater

A natural coolant rose water is traditionally used to reduce irritation and rejuvenate the eyes. The astringent and anti-inflammatory properties of rose water provide comfort and relaxation to tired eyes. Dip some cotton in rose water and place it on your eyes for 4-5 minutes every day.

Potato

Potato has astringent properties, helping tighten the skin under the eyes and reducing puffiness. Potato is also rich in the enzyme catecholase which reduces water retention, and starch that has anti-inflammatory properties. To use, cool a peeled potato in the fridge for a while, cut into thin slices, and place on eyes for 15-20 minutes.