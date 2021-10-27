Sooryavanshi Song ‘Mere Yaaraa’ Unveiled!

Mumbai: The second track of Akshay Kumar starrer film Sooryavanshi is out now. Called “Mere Yaaraa” is a romantic ballad sung by Neeti Mohan and Arijit Singh.

The lyrics of the soulful song is penned by Rashmi Virag and its music has been composed by Kaushik-Guddu-Akash. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions, and Cape of Good Films, Sooryavanshi is based on a script by Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bendre, and Vidhi Ghodgadnkar and an original story by Shetty.

Sharing the video on Instagram, producer Karan Johar wrote, “When you’ve found your soulmate, keep them close! #MereYaaraa song out now! Come #BackToCinemas with #Sooryavanshi this Diwali, 5th Nov.”

In the music video, we can see love blossom between the characters of Akshay and Katrina, which culminates into a happy marriage with an adorable child. The music video starts showing Akshay and Katrina as a young couple in love, singing and dancing with lavish and colourful backgrounds, amidst sailboats and vintage cars. Akshay’s character Veer can be seen proposing his love Aditi in a dreamy way, by going down his knee. It is followed by their wedding and finally becoming parents to a little boy.

