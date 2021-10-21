Sooryavanshi Song Aila Re Ailaa Out!

Mumbai: Sooryavanshi’s song Aila Re Ailaa is out. Sooryavanshi is touted as one of the most anticipated releases of the year and now keeping up with the excitement, the makers have released its first song, Aila Re Ailaa.

The peppy track, Aila Re Aillaa which brings together all the three cops (Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh) of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe has the actors dancing like nobody is watching.

Aila Re Aillaa is sung by Daler Mehndi. The song was originally composed by Pritam and penned by Nitin Raikwar. For the recreated version, Tanishk Bagchi worked on the music and the new lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.