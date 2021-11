‘Sooryavanshi’ Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Maintains Hold On Day 2, Crosses Rs 50 Cr

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s highly-anticipated film Sooryavanshi has maintained its box office hold on Day 2. It has crossed Rs 50 crore on Sunday.

The Akshay Kumar-starrer was released across 3500+ screens in India and ran over 16,000 shows.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Sooryavanshi crosses ₹50 cr… SUPER-STRONG HOLD on Day 2… Slight dip in night shows vis-à-vis Day 1… Expect a BIGGG SCORE on Day 3, should comfortably cross ₹75 cr, may even touch ₹80 cr [+/-], PHENOMENAL… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr. Total: ₹50.14 cr. #India biz.”

