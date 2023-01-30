Soon To Be Mom Neha Marda Drops Adorable Pics From Her Baby Shower

New Delhi: Television actress Neha Marda is expecting the arrival of her first child with businessman-husband Ayushman Agrawal.

Taking to Instagram, Neha dropped pictures from her baby shower ceremony. Sharing the photos, Neha wrote, “Our little human is showered with so much love that it’s unbelievable and magical. The whole Godh Bharai (Baby shower) ceremony felt like a dream, a feeling I’ll never be able to put into words.” She used ‘neha marda’ ‘god bharai’ ‘blessed’ and ‘mommy to be’ as the hashtags.

Take A Look:

In the baby shower ceremony pictures, Neha was seen wearing a floral lavender ethnic suit. She completed the look with red bangles and a necklace.

Talking about the personal front, Neha got married to Ayushman in 2012. The two announced their first child on November 24, 2022

On the work front, Neha has starred in several shows such as Balika Vadhu, Doli Armaano Ki and Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. She played the role of Gehna in Balika Vadhu, and rose to fame.