Soon-To-Be Mom Bipasha Basu Oozes Pregnancy Glow In New Pics 

New Delhi: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple recently surprised their fans after they announced their first pregnancy.

Yet again the actress has shared a new video which consists of several new pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot. Sharing this reel, Bipasha wrote, “#monkeylove #parentstobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody #blessed #grateful.”

Watch Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

In the video that Bipasha Basu shared, we can see a collage of several adorable pictures. Both Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are dressed in white shirts and can be seen flaunting her pregnant belly. The Raaz actress can be seen glowing in these pictures and looks absolutely stunning as she smiles. Karan on the other hand, cannot stop looking at his gorgeous wife and kisses her baby bump.