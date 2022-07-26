Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Sony XR OLED A80K TV series launched in India with sizes ranging up to 77 inches for the range. The Ultra-HD OLED TVs from Sony are among the most expensive and technologically advanced currently available in India. The Sony XR OLED A80K TV series has launched in three sizes, 55 inches, 65 inches, and 77 inches.

Sony XR OLED A80K TV Price And Availability

The TV series has been launched in three sizes – 55 inches, 65 inches, and 77 inches – all of which are Ultra-HD (3840×2160) televisions and have identical specifications and features apart from the obvious differences in size. The 65-inch variant is priced at Rs. 2,79,990, while the 77-inch variant is priced at Rs. 6,99,900 in India; both of these are available to buy now across Sony Center stores, and electronics stores, and major e-commerce portals in India.

The 55-inch variant has not been priced yet and is slated to go on sale soon in India. These televisions go up against recent launches from premium brands such as Samsung and LG, including the recently-launched LG C2 Evo Smart OLED TV range, and the Samsung QN95B TV series.

Sony XR OLED A80K specs and options

The Sony XR OLED A80K TV collection is powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, which guarantees higher and extra adaptive efficiency based mostly on the content material and viewing situations. The televisions throughout the vary have Ultra-HD (3840×2160-pixel) OLED screens, with help for prime dynamic vary content material with the Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG codecs. There can also be help for Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital Surround sound codecs. Interestingly, different codecs and enhancement options corresponding to IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode are additionally supported on the XR OLED A80K TVs.

The A80K collection runs on the Android TV software program, with the Google TV consumer interface on prime. Most key apps are supported via the Google Play Store for Android TV, together with main streaming companies corresponding to Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, amongst others. There is built-in Google for casting from appropriate gadgets, in addition to Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit help for connectivity with exterior gadgets. The tv additionally has native Google Assistant help via distance.

For sound, the Sony A80K collection has Acoustic Surface Audio and XR Surround applied sciences, with a complete rated output of 50W on the 55-inch and 65-inch variants, and 60W on the 77-inch variant. HDMI 2.1 with as much as 120Hz refresh price is supported on the TV, together with gaming-focused options corresponding to Auto Low-Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Game Mode.