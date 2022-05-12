Sony Xperia 10 IV Introduced; Check Out Details Here

New Delhi: Sony has introduced its new flagship smartphone and it features a new telephoto lens with true optical zoom capability. Sony has designed this smartphone as a content creation powerhouse. It is packed with the latest technologies in imaging, gaming, and music to provide a truly immersive experience.

Price and Availability

The Sony Xperia 1 IV comes with a hefty price tag of €1,399 (around Rs 1,13,000) and its stand is priced at €34.99 (around Rs 2,800). It will be available from mid-June 2022, along with the accessory. The Sony Xperia 10 IV, on the other hand, is priced at €499 (around Rs 40,000) and will also be available from mid-June.

Sony Xperia 10 IV

Sony has also introduced the Xperia 10 IV, which is touted as the world’s lightest 5G smartphone. It comes with a 6-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with Xperia Adaptive Charging, and three rear cameras (12MP main camera with Hybrid OIS, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 8MP telephoto lens). The front camera is rated at 8MP.

It supports 360 Reality Audio and IP65/68 water and dust resistance. The Sony Xperia 10 IV comes in Black, White, Mint, and Lavender colourways.