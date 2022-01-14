Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earphones Launched At Rs 19,999 In India: Check Specs

New Delhi: Sony has launched the WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earphones in its WF-1000X lineup. The company claims the V1 chip reduced 40 percent more background noise compared to its predecessor – WF-1000XM3. The Sony WF-1000XM4 were launched in June 2021 globally and have now made their way to the Indian market.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Price In India

The new Sony WF-1000XM4 is priced at Rs. 19,990 in India. They will be available for purchase starting January 16 and will be available through the Sony Center and Sony Exclusive stores, ShopatSC online portal, and other major online and offline retail channels.

Sony WF-1000XM4 features

The Sony WF-1000XM4 comes with the Integrated Processor V1, which the company claims to take the noise cancellation performance of Sony’s acclaimed QN1e chip even higher. The gear also features dual noise cancellation sensor microphones. The WF-1000XM4 has isolation earbud tips, which are claimed to provide an improved fit. It comes with a 6mm driver with a 20 percent increase in magnet volume. They also support Hi-Res audio over LDAC codec and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio.

Sony WF-1000XM4 is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android smartphones and iPhones. The earphones have Google Fast Pair support for Android devices and voice assistants like Alexa and google assistant. Sony claims the earphones can deliver up to 8 hours of battery life with noise cancellation turned on. They are said to provide 1 hour of playback with 5 mins of charge. The earphones also support wireless charging and are IPX 4 rated.