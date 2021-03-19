Sony Unveils Next-Gen PSVR Controller For PS5

New Delhi: Sony has unveiled its new PSVR 2 controllers for the PS5. They revealed that the design of the next-gen VR controller is a unique “orb” shape, which allows the player to hold naturally while also playing freely. The new controllers combine finger tracking along with the PS5’s haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features to provide a more immersive experience.

Apart from the Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback, the new controllers will also be able to detect finger touches. This allows the device to detect your fingers touching without the need to press buttons. Sony claims this will allow for “more natural gestures” during gameplay.

Sony has revealed that it will send prototypes of the new controllers to the developer community soon. The brand also said that much more news about the new PlayStation VR 2 had yet to be revealed, saying there was “still a lot to share on the next generation of VR on PS5”.

Back in February, Sony teased the next generation of PlayStation VR which will eventually launch for the PS5. However, a commercial launch will still take some time.