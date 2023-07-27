Sony India announces music icon “King” as Brand Ambassador for Audio products

New Delhi: Sony India today announced renowned music icon King as the new brand ambassador for its audio product category reiterating its commitment to deliver superior audio products empowering consumers to enjoy music in its purest form. The first campaign “King meets the King” for Sony’s SRS-XV800 discless party speaker goes live from today onwards.

The collaboration with King marks an important milestone as Sony India endeavours to strengthen its connection with the youth and bring the essence of music closer to the hearts of its consumers. King’s passion for music, appreciation for high-quality sound and strong resonance with Sony’s values made him a perfect fit for the role.

Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director of Sony India, expressed his excitement about the new brand ambassador, stating,”Sony India is committed to delivering top-notch audio products that resonate with music enthusiasts across the nation. We are thrilled to have King as our brand ambassador for the audio category. This partnership holds immense significance as we both share a common goal which is to bring the best and most immersive audio experiences to our customers. King’s influence among the youth and his dedication to music perfectly aligns with our vision for the audio category. Together, we will continue to strive for excellence and bring the magic of music to the hearts of millions.”

Sony India’s Audio brand ambassador King said, “I have been a big fan of Sony all through my growing up years and as a musician, Sony has played a big role in my life. I am thrilled to be a part of the Sony family, a brand that represents music for me. My passion for music and Sony’s world-class audio products will together set the stage for a remarkable journey ahead in the world of exceptional audio experiences.”

Sony offers the widest range of premium audio products in India and our strategy includes continuous research and development to introduce cutting-edge technologies and Premium Audio products that cater to the evolving consumer needs. We aim to distinguish ourselves through our flagship products, such as the A Series Premium Soundbars, which offers immersive sound with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping (only with Sony) for a cinematic experience at home. Our industry-leading Noise Cancellation 1000X Headphones and Truly Wireless provide an oasis of tranquillity, enabling users to enjoy their music in pure isolation. Additionally, our new Party Speaker Series like the SRS-XV800 which is specially Tuned for India offers powerful audio performance, vibrant lighting effects, and wireless connectivity, creating unforgettable entertainment experiences. With these remarkable offerings, we are committed to establishing Sony as the go-to brand for audio enthusiasts.

Sony India maintains a dominant share in key audio product categories. We gained a significant share in the premium soundbar segment in the record time with our flagship A-Series 360 Spatial Sound Mapping soundbars which is the testament of our commitment in this segment. Currently, we enjoy a majority 56% share in the Rs.15K+ soundbar segment.

Sony India maintains its dominating presence in the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) space through continuous innovation and a commitment to delivering exceptional audio experiences. By investing in cutting-edge technology and conducting extensive research, Sony stays ahead of the curve, consistently introducing advanced ANC features and improvements. With the dominant 78% share in Active Noise Cancelling segment in headband, Sony is showing strong presence in the truly wireless segment.

We are particularly excited about the growth of the party speaker category in India where we enjoy 33% market share in Rs.15K+ segment. We believe that this reflects the changing mindset of consumers, who are now looking for reasons to party and our X-Series Party Speakers are perfectly suited for this trend.

Overall, the audio category holds significant value in terms of revenue contribution to Sony India’s overall sales. The category contributes over 20% to Sony India’s overall sales, demonstrating its significant impact on our business.