Sony India announces BZ50L series of 4K HDR professional BRAVIA display withb XR processor

New Delhi: Sony India is adding a new lineup of BRAVIA 4K HDR displays to its expansive portfolio with the launch of the BZ50L series, which are optimized for commercial environments where reliability, picture quality and broad compatibility are required. The new series offers a brilliant display to address virtually every demand while incorporating Pro BRAVIA users’ favourite features such as unparalleled image quality, a wider viewing angle, thoughtful professional features and a smart System on a Chip (SoC) platform.

“As we evolve our professional BRAVIA display offerings, we are mindfully looking to address our customers’ latest desires and needs, while prioritizing sustainability and we have done just that by expanding our lineup and incorporating new technologies that address customers’ requirements. Pro AV users continue to trust Sony’s professional displays due to their picture quality, flexibility, range of sizes and ease of use and we know they will value the newly launched series with an exceptional combination of features that meet today’s changing commercial landscape,” said Nakashima Tomohiro, Deputy Managing Director, Sony India.

The flagship BZ50L with Sony XR processing and unrivalled picture quality boasts780 nits of brightness in a larger-sized display: XR Processor

FW-98BZ50L (98 inches)

Additional highlights of the 98-inch BZ50L include a roughly 22% reduction in weight and 28% slimmer bezel width when compared to Sony’s professional BRAVIA BZ40J series. To help make the large model more portable and installation-friendly, ergonomic horizontal handles are incorporated into the bottom of the display, while vertical handles are featured on the top.

The new model incorporates sustainability elements – from the use of SORPLASTM recycled plastic and less ink usage on the cartons for less waste and ECO Dashboard for a better understanding of power consumption based on settings configuration. Additional common features include24/7 operation, one step setting of pre-sets for easy configuration and customization, mirroring capabilities, Pro Mode technology for simplifying operations, a uniform bezel design, flexible installation for portrait and tilt mounting, as well as support for multi-display installation to enable tiling and a side logo for blend-in design purposes. The BZ50Lseries includes an increased internal storage of 32GB for more flexibility and ease of use. All models feature a new centre-alignment rail kit for easy mounting, while the 98-inch options come standard with centre-aligned VESA patterns. The portfolio also incorporates a common chassis design for easily choosing suitable brightness models without requiring installation re-design.

The new professional BRAVIA display lineup will also support Sony’s alliance partner network, allowing for even further integration and compatibility with established and emerging solutions providers across corporate, education, transportation and retail applications.

Price and Availability:

The FW-98BZ50L will be available via Sony-authorized distributors in India from 28th July 2023 onwards.