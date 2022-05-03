 Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Sony has launched its latest series of Smart TVs. The 4K smart TV lineups come in four display sizes and are powered by Sony X1 processor. The Sony Bravia X75K sensible TV sequence is powered by a Sony X1 processor, is supplied with two 10W audio systems with Dolby Audio, and provides upscaling of movies filmed in full-HD and 2K decision, in keeping with the corporate.

Sony Bravia X75k 4k Tv Series India Prices

Sony Bravia X75K 4K TV series India prices start from Rs 55,990 which gets you the 43-inch model. Those buying the 50-inch model have to shell out Rs 66,990. Sony is selling these TVs through online and offline stores in the country.

Sony Bravia X75k 4k Tv Specifications

The new Sony Bravia 4K TV supports UHD resolution and the display gets a further boost with the help of the Sony X1 processor. Sony has also given additional focus to the colour output of the screen with its Live Colour technology. In order to upscale Full HD and 2K content to 4K quality, Sony has equipped the TVs with X-Reality Pro tech and the Motionflow XR produces extra frames so that the details more life-like for the viewer.

The design is another strong point of this TV series. The minimum bezels on the screen add the premium touch one expects from a TV in this price range.

All these care for details make Sony’s 4K TVs in this range better and more feature-packed than most brands. Interestingly, Sony has opted for the Android TV platform, which gives you Google Chromecast and access to apps via the Google Play Store. Sony says you can use the TVs with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.