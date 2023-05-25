Sony BRAVIA X70L television series launched in India

Bhubaneswar: Sony India announced the new BRAVIA X70L television series with 4K Ultra HD LED display. This next generation television series is designed to provide best-in-class entertainment and true-to-life viewing experience.

With X70L, enter the world of smart entertainment and experience movies in beautiful color and incredible 4K clarity with crystal clear sound.

Enjoylife-like colors, contrast and fine details with X1 4K Processor and Live Colour technology

Sony’s latest X70L TV series is available in 108cm (43) and 126cm (50). The new X70Lwhich has X1 Picture Processor. This powerful X1 processor uses advanced algorithms to cut noise and boost details. With aclear 4K signal, everything you watch is closer to 4K resolution with full of life-like color powered by Live Color technology.

The X-Reality PRO and Motionflow™ XR in X70L offers stunning 4K picture quality makingviewing experience more vivid and smooth

The new BRAVIA X70L, 4K television series let you enjoy amazing 4K visuals, rich with real world detail and texture. Images filmed in 2K and even Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality™ PRO using a unique 4K database. You can enjoy smooth and sharp details even in fast-moving sequences with Motionflow™ XR. This innovative technology creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones. It compares key visual factors on successive frames, then calculates the split second of missing action in the sequences. Some models also include black

Enjoy an immersive experience with punchy bass, powerful and natural sound with Dolby Audio and clear phase technology

BRAVIA X70L comes with open baffle down firing twin speakers that delivers 20-Watt powerful sound with Dolby Audio. The open baffle speakers deliver impressive low-end sound that’s ideal for movies, sport and music. Now experience sound which is clearer and more natural and immerse yourself in enriching music. With clear phase technology BRAVIA™ uses a powerful computer model to analyze and compensate for inaccuracies in speaker response. It does this by ‘sampling’ the speaker frequency with higher precision. This information is fed back to cancel out any peaks or dips in the speaker’s natural response – resulting in pure, natural audio with smooth, even reproduction of all frequencies.

X70L series has Google TV which offers smart user experience withunlimited entertainment through 10,000+ Apps and games along with 700,000+ Movies and television It seamlessly works with Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKitas well

With new BRAVIA X70L series, download 10,000+apps, see 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV, all in one place. Google TV bringsfavourite content from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them. Searching is also easy, you can say “Hey Google, find action movies” to search across apps. Customers can easily find something to watch with personalized recommendations and bookmark shows and movies by adding a watchlist from phone and watch it on TV to keep track of what to watch. Users can even add to their watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search and find everything in one place. BRAVIA X70L supports Apple Home Kit and AirPlay that seamlessly integrates Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with the TV for effortless content streaming.

X70L series comes with voice enabled remote, making easier to interact with the TV to play your favorite shows and movies

Find your favorite content faster than ever using the power of your voice with the voice enabled remote.There’s no more complicated navigation or tiresome typing, you just must ask. The built-in microphones in the remote will allow viewers to have an experience that is convenient. Viewers can simply talk to the TV using the Google Assistant to find what they want quickly, or to play TV shows, movies, and more.

With the XR protection PRO, the X70L series can perform in the toughest conditions

The new BRAVIA X70L series built is with the new and improved X-Protection PRO technology are made to last. Not only are they equipped with superior dust and humidity protection as they also pass thehighest standards of Sony’s lightning tests, meaning your TV is safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges. Keep enjoying seamless entertainment with a TV that lasts longer.

X70L features new bezels and comes with sleek smart remote with 6 partner keys to provide immersive entertainment experience

The sleek design of X70L maximizes the screen and minimizes the bezel so you stay focused on what’s important which is the picture. As the bezel is extremely narrow, your eyes naturally focus on the picture, not what’s around it. The slimline stand has been designed to perfectly match the TV and harmonize with your room and its decor. The X70L comes with small and easy to use remote control with six partner keys(Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Sony LIV, YouTube video and music) to access the favorite video on demand services to dive into the world of entertainment and immersive gaming.

Price and Availability:

Model Best Buy (in INR) KD-43X70L 59,900/- KD-50X70L 74,900/-

These models will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.